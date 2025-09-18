Zuckerberg faces multiple demo failures at Meta Ray-Bans launch event

At Meta Connect 2025, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the Meta Ray-Ban Display, a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses featuring a heads-up display and integrated Meta Neural Band wristband. The $800 glasses are designed to display notifications, translations, and assist with navigation, aiming to provide a seamless blend of digital information and the physical world However, the launch event didn't go as smoothly as Zuckerberg had hoped, with multiple demos failing to work as intended.

Glitch #1 Glasses fail to provide correct steps during demo In one of the live demos, Chef Jack Mancuso attempted to use the second-gen Ray-Ban Meta glasses' AI assistant to follow a recipe. However, the AI provided incorrect instructions, repeatedly suggesting steps that had already been completed. "Now that you've made your base ..." the glasses began several times, ignoring the presenter's repeated request for instructions on how to make that base: "What do I do first?" Zuckerberg attributed the issue to a "messed-up" Wi-Fi connection.

Meta AI's live demo failed for the entire minute

Glitch #2 Glasses failed to answer a WhatsApp call The second demo aimed to showcase the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses' video calling capabilities. Zuckerberg appeared flustered as repeated WhatsApp video calls from Meta CTO Andrew "Boz" Bosworth popped up on his glasses. Zuckerberg's Neural Band interface failed to register the call, forcing Boz to join him in person on stage. Despite these setbacks, the audience remained supportive. Zuckerberg acknowledged the challenges, noting the unpredictability of live demonstrations and the importance of real-world testing for new technology.

'That's too bad,' says Zuckerburg as WhatsApp call demo fails



Demo or die, as is the tradition!



NO CANNED DEMOS