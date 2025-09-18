Google Discover now shows social media posts and YouTube Shorts
What's the story
Google is working on a major update for its Discover feed. The company has announced plans to integrate content from social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), as well as YouTube Shorts. The move is part of an effort to provide users with a more diverse range of content in their feeds.
Feedback influence
User feedback influenced the decision
The decision to include social media posts and YouTube Shorts in the Discover feed was primarily driven by user feedback. Google said, "In our research, people told us they enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover, including videos and social posts, in addition to articles." The company plans to roll out these changes over the coming weeks.
Customization options
New customization options
Along with the content diversification, Google is also introducing new customization features for its Discover feed. Users can now follow their favorite creators or publishers to see more of their content. They can also preview social posts and articles by tapping on the creator's name before deciding whether to follow them. This feature is similar to a recent addition in Google's Search that lets users select preferred news sources.
AI integration
AI-generated summaries and podcasts
The latest update to Google's Discover feed also includes AI-generated summaries and a tool that automatically creates a podcast based on the user's feed. These features are part of Google's ongoing efforts to improve user experience by providing more personalized and relevant content. To access these new features, users will have to be signed in with their Google account.