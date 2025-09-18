Google Discover now shows social media posts and YouTube Shorts

Google is working on a major update for its Discover feed. The company has announced plans to integrate content from social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), as well as YouTube Shorts. The move is part of an effort to provide users with a more diverse range of content in their feeds.

Feedback influence User feedback influenced the decision The decision to include social media posts and YouTube Shorts in the Discover feed was primarily driven by user feedback. Google said, "In our research, people told us they enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover, including videos and social posts, in addition to articles." The company plans to roll out these changes over the coming weeks.

Customization options New customization options Along with the content diversification, Google is also introducing new customization features for its Discover feed. Users can now follow their favorite creators or publishers to see more of their content. They can also preview social posts and articles by tapping on the creator's name before deciding whether to follow them. This feature is similar to a recent addition in Google's Search that lets users select preferred news sources.