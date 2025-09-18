LOADING...
Google Meet gets AI assistant for real-time meeting summaries
Currently, the feature is being rolled out to Google Workspace Enterprise and Business users

By Mudit Dube
Sep 18, 2025
11:14 am
What's the story

Google has launched Ask Gemini, a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for its video conferencing platform, Google Meet. The innovative tool is designed to provide real-time summaries of meetings, highlight key decisions, and even catch up latecomers if the host has enabled the "Take Notes for Me" feature. However, it is currently available only on desktop and in English for select business users. More Workspace business tiers will get access in early 2026.

Working mechanism

No data from the meeting is stored

Ask Gemini works by listening to meeting captions and checking public web information to answer private questions. The responses are not visible to other participants, ensuring privacy. Google has also assured that no data from the meeting is stored after it ends. Hosts can disable the feature at any time, and all participants are notified when it's active.

Advanced features

Gemini can extract action items in real-time

Ask Gemini can extract action items as discussions unfold and provide a brief summary for latecomers, provided the "Take Notes for Me" feature is enabled. The tool is powered by Google's latest Gemini AI, which makes it different from similar offerings in Teams or Zoom. Currently, it is being rolled out to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Enterprise (Standard), Business Plus, and Business Standard customers over the coming weeks.

Expansion strategy

Wider availability in early 2026

In the first quarter of 2026, Google plans to expand Ask Gemini's availability to Workspace Business Starter and Enterprise Standard customers. This will be done after collecting and applying critical user feedback to improve the feature. However, Google has also cautioned that "Gemini in Workspace can make mistakes, including about people," so users should review its output carefully.