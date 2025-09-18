Google Meet gets AI assistant for real-time meeting summaries

Google has launched Ask Gemini, a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for its video conferencing platform, Google Meet . The innovative tool is designed to provide real-time summaries of meetings, highlight key decisions, and even catch up latecomers if the host has enabled the "Take Notes for Me" feature. However, it is currently available only on desktop and in English for select business users. More Workspace business tiers will get access in early 2026.

Working mechanism No data from the meeting is stored Ask Gemini works by listening to meeting captions and checking public web information to answer private questions. The responses are not visible to other participants, ensuring privacy. Google has also assured that no data from the meeting is stored after it ends. Hosts can disable the feature at any time, and all participants are notified when it's active.

Advanced features Gemini can extract action items in real-time Ask Gemini can extract action items as discussions unfold and provide a brief summary for latecomers, provided the "Take Notes for Me" feature is enabled. The tool is powered by Google's latest Gemini AI, which makes it different from similar offerings in Teams or Zoom. Currently, it is being rolled out to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Enterprise (Standard), Business Plus, and Business Standard customers over the coming weeks.