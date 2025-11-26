Amazon warns 310M users as Black Friday fraud risk spikes

Amazon has issued a major security alert, warning customers about a surge in scams and cyberattacks targeting online shoppers. The company sent out the warning on November 24, urging users to be extra careful amid rising impersonation and fraud attempts. With an estimated 310 million active customers, Amazon is a prime target for criminals looking to steal personal information, payment details, and account credentials.

Targeted attacks Cybercriminals target Amazon users during holiday season The holiday season is a peak time for online shopping, making it a prime opportunity for cybercriminals. They are specifically targeting Amazon users with scams aimed at stealing sensitive information like personal or financial details, or account credentials. The company's email warned that these attacks are designed to trick shoppers during the high-traffic holiday season when customers are more likely to click on order updates, delivery notices, or discount links.

Scam strategies Common scam tactics targeting Amazon users Amazon has detailed several tactics scammers are using to trick customers during the holiday shopping rush. These include fake delivery or account messages, deceptive ads offering unrealistic discounts, impersonation calls requesting payment or login information, and phishing links sent via email or text urging users to verify credentials or update payment details.