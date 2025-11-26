Next Article
PhonePe rolls out budget health insurance for everyone
Technology
PhonePe and HDFC ERGO just launched a super affordable health insurance plan aimed at families who don't have coverage yet—including gig workers and small business owners.
The best part? You can get started for as little as ₹12 a day, making it way easier for more people to protect themselves.
What's included and how to sign up
The plan covers up to ₹3 lakh in hospital bills, lets you access cashless treatment at partner hospitals, and even includes unlimited online doctor access.
Signing up is simple—just pick your options on the PhonePe app, pay online, and your policy is activated instantly.
All your details stay handy in the app if you ever need care.