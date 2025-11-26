ChatGPT gets unified voice mode with maps and live transcripts
What's the story
OpenAI has given ChatGPT's voice mode a major overhaul, bringing it into one unified interface with the text mode. The latest update allows you to talk, read, and interact with visuals like maps in real time. Instead of switching between two separate modes, users can now start talking directly in any chat and see responses appear as text, audio, or visuals instantly.
User experience
Enhanced features and user control
The new design of ChatGPT Voice comes with some practical upgrades. For instance, it can now show map results while you're talking, something the older voice mode couldn't do. A full transcript of the conversation also appears within the chat window, making it easier to scroll back and review details or switch between reading and listening seamlessly. If you prefer a pure audio experience, OpenAI has added an option to revert back to the old voice-only mode in app settings.
Rollout strategy
Update availability and future plans
The update is being rolled out to all users on mobile and web platforms. Once your app is updated, ChatGPT Voice works directly inside the chat window for a seamless back-and-forth conversation without changing modes. However, it's worth noting that the older design will likely be phased out as this unified mode continues to develop over time.