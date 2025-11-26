ChatGPT gets unified voice mode with maps and live transcripts

User experience

Enhanced features and user control

The new design of ChatGPT Voice comes with some practical upgrades. For instance, it can now show map results while you're talking, something the older voice mode couldn't do. A full transcript of the conversation also appears within the chat window, making it easier to scroll back and review details or switch between reading and listening seamlessly. If you prefer a pure audio experience, OpenAI has added an option to revert back to the old voice-only mode in app settings.