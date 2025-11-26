Spotify to increase subscription prices next year

Spotify is reportedly planning to raise its subscription prices in the United States during the first quarter of next year. The move will be the first price hike by the music streaming platform since July 2024. The decision comes after similar adjustments were made in other regions and amid pressure from record labels over inflation-related costs.

Pricing history Previous price adjustments and market pressures Spotify raised its subscription prices in the US last in July 2024. The company has already hiked prices in other markets such as the UK, Switzerland, and Australia. The upcoming US price hike is especially important due to the country's market size and pressure from record labels which argue that music subscriptions are still cheaper than video services like Netflix.

Subscription details Current subscription costs and inflation concerns Spotify's subscription service was launched in the US at $9.99 per month, but it now costs $11.99 monthly. Record labels have been urging Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms to raise their subscription prices due to rising inflation rates. The potential price hike comes as Spotify is also undergoing a leadership transition with co-founder Daniel Ek stepping down as CEO and Alex Norstrom and Gustav Soderstrom taking over as co-CEOs next year.