Spotify to increase subscription prices next year
The move comes amid pressure from record labels over inflation-related costs

By Mudit Dube
Nov 26, 2025
01:47 pm
What's the story

Spotify is reportedly planning to raise its subscription prices in the United States during the first quarter of next year. The move will be the first price hike by the music streaming platform since July 2024. The decision comes after similar adjustments were made in other regions and amid pressure from record labels over inflation-related costs.

Pricing history

Previous price adjustments and market pressures

Spotify raised its subscription prices in the US last in July 2024. The company has already hiked prices in other markets such as the UK, Switzerland, and Australia. The upcoming US price hike is especially important due to the country's market size and pressure from record labels which argue that music subscriptions are still cheaper than video services like Netflix.

Subscription details

Current subscription costs and inflation concerns

Spotify's subscription service was launched in the US at $9.99 per month, but it now costs $11.99 monthly. Record labels have been urging Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms to raise their subscription prices due to rising inflation rates. The potential price hike comes as Spotify is also undergoing a leadership transition with co-founder Daniel Ek stepping down as CEO and Alex Norstrom and Gustav Soderstrom taking over as co-CEOs next year.

Strategic approach

Spotify's market strategy and financial projections

Spotify has relied on price hikes in recent years to boost its earnings, confident that its widespread presence will keep users loyal. The company raised the cost of its premium individual plan in over 150 markets in Q3. Earlier this month, Spotify forecasted a fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations, banking on strong user growth and the impact of price hikes during the holiday season.