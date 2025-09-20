Next Article
Amazon's early Prime Big Deal Days sale is live
Technology
Amazon is giving Prime members a free three-month trial of Kindle Unlimited—usually $11.99/month—saving you nearly $36.
This early Prime Big Deal Days offer runs until October 7, 2025, but heads up: your subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you cancel after the trial.
What's included in Kindle Unlimited
Kindle Unlimited unlocks over four million books, thousands of audiobooks, and tons of magazines—all on your Kindle or any device with the app.
You'll find everything from hit series like The Expanse to classics and even comics or manga if you're reading in color.
Before signing up, it's smart to browse their library to see if your favorites are included.