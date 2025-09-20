YouTube introduces AI-powered collab tools, minigames for live streams
YouTube just dropped a wave of new features at its Made on YouTube event this week, aiming to make things smoother for creators, podcasters, and live streamers.
The updates focus on smarter content management in Studio, new AI-powered ways to co-create videos and promote shows, plus some fun upgrades for YouTube Live and Shorts.
New AI tools for creators
Creators can now use "likeness" detection in Studio (open beta) to spot if someone's using their image without permission.
Up to five people can team up on a single video thanks to new AI tools—great news for collabs.
Podcasters also get smarter show promotion powered by AI.
On the streaming side, YouTube Live adds interactive minigames and lets you broadcast in vertical or horizontal mode. Plus, it's easier than ever to turn live moments into shareable Shorts with AI highlights.
Creators can also use Google's Veo 3 model to add creative text-to-video effects to their Shorts.