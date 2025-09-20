YouTube introduces AI-powered collab tools, minigames for live streams

New AI tools for creators

Creators can now use "likeness" detection in Studio (open beta) to spot if someone's using their image without permission.

Up to five people can team up on a single video thanks to new AI tools—great news for collabs.

Podcasters also get smarter show promotion powered by AI.

On the streaming side, YouTube Live adds interactive minigames and lets you broadcast in vertical or horizontal mode. Plus, it's easier than ever to turn live moments into shareable Shorts with AI highlights.

Creators can also use Google's Veo 3 model to add creative text-to-video effects to their Shorts.