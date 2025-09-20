Next Article
Did we find aliens on TRAPPIST-1 planets? Chinese team investigates
Chinese astronomers recently searched the TRAPPIST-1 star system—about 40 light-years away—for signs of alien technology, using the massive FAST radio telescope.
TRAPPIST-1 is famous for its seven Earth-sized planets, where temperatures are good for life.
No technosignatures detected
The team spent over 20 hours listening for technosignatures (possible radio signals from advanced civilizations) but didn't pick up anything unusual this time.
Still, they're not giving up—future observations with FAST are planned to keep exploring these intriguing worlds.