Amazon's Project Kuiper sends 27 more satellites into orbit
On Thursday, United Launch Alliance (ULA) sent 27 new Amazon satellites into low Earth orbit from Florida as part of Project Kuiper, aiming to bring faster broadband to more corners of the world.
This marks the fifth satellite launch for Kuiper.
Atlas V rocket took the satellites to orbit
Atlas V 551 is the most powerful variant of ULA's Atlas V rocket, loaded up with five boosters and a roomy fairing for all those satellites.
After reaching about 451km up, the satellites were guided from Amazon's mission center in Redmond, Washington to their final orbits nearly 644km above Earth.
Amazon plans over 80 more launches
Amazon plans over 80 more launches—using rockets from ULA, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Arianespace—to build a network of around 3,200 satellites.
If you're curious, future launches are streamed live on ULA's YouTube or Space.com about 20 minutes before liftoff.