YouTube's age verification system mistakenly flagged adults as minors Technology Sep 25, 2025

A bunch of YouTube users in the US suddenly found their accounts restricted, with the platform's new AI system mistakenly tagging them as minors.

This triggers "teen protections" that block some videos and change ad settings.

Unlike flipping on Restricted Mode, getting your account back to normal now means you have to verify your age with an ID, credit card, or even a selfie.