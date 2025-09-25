Microsoft plans AI-driven Edge browser that reads and navigates sites

Microsoft is not planning to develop a new AI browser. Instead, the tech giant wants its experimental Copilot Mode to handle web browsing tasks on behalf of users. Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI CEO, explained this strategy in an interview with the Verge. He said the plan is to evolve Edge and existing AI tools into something that can be directly controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) .

AI integration Copilot to create an 'agentic browser' Suleyman envisions a future where the Edge browser will become an "agentic browser," directly controlled by AI. He said, "Your AI will be able to use all of the same tools that you use in the browser." This would mean Copilot could open new tabs, navigate them, and read content from multiple pages at once. The user would just watch as these tasks are done for them.

User experience Copilot will act as a trusted AI companion Suleyman described the experience of using Copilot as "having a little angel on your shoulder doing the boring hard work of reading reviews, doing price comparisons, synthesizing research." He stressed that this would happen in real-time, giving users a chance to see their AI companion at work. The idea is to create a more trusted AI companion while ensuring publishers still get traffic from regular browsers.

Strategic move Competing with OpenAI's AI browser Microsoft's strategy to integrate Copilot into Edge, instead of completely revamping the browser, seems like a smart move. Given its Windows user base and Edge's current position in the market, this approach could help Microsoft better compete with OpenAI's rumored AI web browser. Suleyman said, "Copilot is going to go off and aggregate tabs, spawn new instances, click on the buttons," giving users control over their browsing experience.