Qualcomm's new PC chip offers global tracking, remote management
Technology
Qualcomm recently announced its Snapdragon X2 Elite chip for PCs, and it's built with businesses in mind.
The highlight? Guardian tech lets IT teams manage and secure devices remotely—even when they're powered off.
Plus, thanks to 5G support, companies can track their devices globally, which is a big win for teams spread across different locations.
Qualcomm takes a jab at Apple and Intel
This chip isn't just about speed—it's Qualcomm making a serious play against Apple and Intel in the PC space.
With Guardian and 5G working together, businesses get next-level control over their devices.
Analyst Ben Bajarin points out that this mix of security and global connectivity could really appeal to companies looking for smarter IT solutions.