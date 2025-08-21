Next Article
Android 16 beta adds smarter dark mode, themed icon colors
Android 16 beta is here for testers, bringing a smarter dark mode that auto-inverts app UIs—even if the app doesn't have its own dark theme.
This should be a big help for anyone with low vision or light sensitivity.
Plus, you can now set themed icon colors across all your apps for a cleaner home screen vibe.
Other notable additions in Android 16
There's also a new Parental Controls section in Settings—think screen time limits, downtime schedules, app blocking, and filtering mature content.
You'll find easier data transfers between Android and iOS, better PDF markup tools, and built-in Personal Audio Sharing for Bluetooth LE devices.
Pixel users in the beta program get these updates automatically. The full public release is expected by December 2025.