Android 16 beta adds smarter dark mode, themed icon colors Technology Aug 21, 2025

Android 16 beta is here for testers, bringing a smarter dark mode that auto-inverts app UIs—even if the app doesn't have its own dark theme.

This should be a big help for anyone with low vision or light sensitivity.

Plus, you can now set themed icon colors across all your apps for a cleaner home screen vibe.