Android Auto now matches your phone wallpaper colors
Google just rolled out a fresh update for Android Auto that lets the interface colors change to match your phone wallpaper, thanks to full Material You support.
This means everything—from notifications to settings—gets a more unified and personalized look while you drive.
Update is rolling out gradually
Your car's display will now adapt in real-time as you switch up your wallpaper, but heads up: manual color tweaks on Pixel phones might not always sync perfectly.
If you'd rather stick with the classic style, there's an option to turn off this feature.
The update is rolling out gradually, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight—it should show up soon!