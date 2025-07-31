SpaceX satellites are messing with our radio astronomy
Turns out SpaceX's Starlink satellites are causing some real headaches for astronomers.
A Curtin University team checked out 76 million radio images and found that signals from these satellites interfered with almost 30% of the data—making it tough for scientists to get clear results.
Dylan Grigg, who led the research, said they spotted over 112,000 emissions from just under 2,000 Starlink satellites.
Signals land on frequencies set aside for radio astronomy
Some of these satellite signals even landed right on frequencies set aside for radio astronomy (like 150.8 MHz), which isn't supposed to happen.
The twist? Current international rules only cover intentional interference—not accidental leaks like these.
Steven Tingay from Curtin says there's an urgent need to update regulations as more satellites go up, or else space science could keep taking hits.