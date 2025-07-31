TikTok merges product and safety teams amid US ban threat
TikTok just announced it's combining its Core Product and Trust & Safety teams, hoping to step up safety features while keeping things fresh.
This shake-up comes as TikTok faces a September 17, 2025, deadline to get US approval for a sale—or risk getting banned across the country over national security worries.
Why the merger matters
With regulators watching closely, TikTok wants to show it's serious about protecting user data and following the rules.
The company's US Data Security (USDS) team will play a big part in making sure American users' info stays safe.
By merging teams, TikTok hopes to move faster and build safer features without slowing down on new ideas.
New leadership roles in the merged setup
Adam Presser is stepping up as General Manager of USDS, taking charge of meeting strict US security requirements.
Andy Bonillo shifts into a Senior Advisor role, while Sandeep Grover leads Global Trust & Safety and Jenny Zi heads up TikTok LIVE.
Operations teams will keep reporting to Presser under the new setup.