You can now report food safety issues at restaurants via app
FSSAI just launched "Food Safety Connect," a handy app that lets you quickly report food safety problems at restaurants by scanning their QR code.
Now, every restaurant has to display its FSSAI license with a QR code, so you can instantly check their credentials and flag any concerns—all from your phone.
Faster fixes for food complaints
With this app, complaints about dodgy food or misleading claims go straight to the right authorities for faster fixes.
FSSAI Director Rakesh Kumar says the goal is to get more people involved and make India's food system safer and more transparent for everyone.