Starlink gets green light for India launch
Elon Musk's Starlink just scored a five-year license to launch satellite internet in India, making it the country's third provider after OneWeb and Reliance Jio.
If all goes smoothly with spectrum and security checks, you might see Starlink go live by late 2025 or early 2026.
What to expect in terms of pricing
Starlink will cap its Indian service at 2 million users, offering speeds up to 200Mbps.
The starter kit—dish, mounting gear, Wi-Fi router, cables—will set you back about ₹33,000. Monthly plans are expected to start around ₹3,000.
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are teaming up with Starlink to help roll out the service nationwide.
Satellite internet can be a game changer
With over 6,000 satellites already in orbit (and plans for thousands more), Starlink promises faster and wider coverage than traditional providers—especially helpful if you're in a remote area where regular internet is patchy or nonexistent.
All you'll need is a clear view of the sky to get connected.