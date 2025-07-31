Starlink gets green light for India launch

Starlink will cap its Indian service at 2 million users, offering speeds up to 200Mbps. The starter kit—dish, mounting gear, Wi-Fi router, cables—will set you back about ₹33,000. Monthly plans are expected to start around ₹3,000. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are teaming up with Starlink to help roll out the service nationwide.

Satellite internet can be a game changer

With over 6,000 satellites already in orbit (and plans for thousands more), Starlink promises faster and wider coverage than traditional providers—especially helpful if you're in a remote area where regular internet is patchy or nonexistent.

All you'll need is a clear view of the sky to get connected.