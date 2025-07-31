SpaceX sends 4 astronauts to ISS amid US-Russia talks Technology Jul 31, 2025

SpaceX just launched four astronauts—NASA's Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov—from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS).

They'll live and work on the ISS for six to eight months.

The launch happened as US and Russian space leaders met in person for the first time in years, showing that cooperation in space is still going strong.