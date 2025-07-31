Next Article
SpaceX sends 4 astronauts to ISS amid US-Russia talks
SpaceX just launched four astronauts—NASA's Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov—from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS).
They'll live and work on the ISS for six to eight months.
The launch happened as US and Russian space leaders met in person for the first time in years, showing that cooperation in space is still going strong.
Crew-11 team will spend 6 to 8 months on ISS
The Crew-11 team will dock with the ISS about 39 hours after launch, ready to dive into scientific research and help run the station.
Their mission highlights how countries can work together—even when things are tense back on Earth.
The ISS itself is a joint project run by five different space agencies, making it a real symbol of global teamwork.