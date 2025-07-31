Next Article
Samsung's foldable phone and XR headset launch set for 2025
Samsung just revealed it's launching the Galaxy Z TriFold—a phone that folds in three—and "Project Moohan," an Android-powered XR headset, later this year.
Both were teased during their July 31 earnings call as part of Samsung's plan to build on the buzz from its latest Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones.
TriFold could arrive by October
The XR headset, built with Google, will use AI to make Galaxy devices work even better together.
There's talk that the TriFold might arrive as soon as October.
Plus, Samsung gave a sneak peek at more new gadgets on the way—including the Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 series—showing they're all-in on pushing tech forward this year.