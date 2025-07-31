Next Article
India is simulating life on Moon and Mars in Ladakh
Protoplanet, a Bengaluru startup, just launched the HOPE station in Ladakh's Tso Kar—a place chosen because it looks and feels a lot like the Moon or Mars.
Starting August 1, small crews will spend 10 days living there in isolation to see how their bodies and minds handle "off-Earth" conditions.
Why this mission matters
Ladakh's unique landscape was picked after nine years of research for its close match to lunar and Martian terrain.
ISRO backed the project and helped select participants.
The data from these missions will help India prepare for future space goals—like sending astronauts to the Moon by 2040 or building its own space station by 2035—while also giving us a sneak peek at what life beyond Earth might really take.