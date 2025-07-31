A new male contraceptive pill just passed human trials

Sixteen men took single doses of YCT-529 up to 180mg. Over 15 days, no issues popped up with testosterone, sex drive, mood, or organ function. The pill works by blocking a specific receptor in the testes to pause sperm production but leaves hormones alone.

Why this matters

Right now, guys don't have many reversible and hormone-free options besides condoms or surgery.

Early tests in animals showed the effects are reversible and safe.

With a phase 2 trial underway, this pill could finally offer men an easy and non-surgical way to share responsibility for birth control.