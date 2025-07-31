A new male contraceptive pill just passed human trials
A new non-hormonal male contraceptive pill, YCT-529, just passed its first human trial.
It was found safe and didn't mess with hormones or cause mood swings—something a lot of people have been hoping for in male birth control.
How the pill works
Sixteen men took single doses of YCT-529 up to 180mg. Over 15 days, no issues popped up with testosterone, sex drive, mood, or organ function.
The pill works by blocking a specific receptor in the testes to pause sperm production but leaves hormones alone.
Why this matters
Right now, guys don't have many reversible and hormone-free options besides condoms or surgery.
Early tests in animals showed the effects are reversible and safe.
With a phase 2 trial underway, this pill could finally offer men an easy and non-surgical way to share responsibility for birth control.