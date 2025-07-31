SAFE raises $70 million to tackle cybersecurity risks

SAFE rolled out the world's first fully autonomous Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform. Their AI-driven system constantly scans and reduces risks across a company's entire digital presence—going beyond what traditional tools can do.

Major companies are now using SAFE's platform

Since launching a new risk management module last year, more than half of SAFE's customers—including Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, Chevron, and IHG—have jumped on board.

The company has seen revenue grow by over 120% every year since 2020 and is quickly becoming a go-to for organizations looking to stay ahead of cyber threats.