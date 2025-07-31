SAFE raises $70 million to tackle cybersecurity risks
SAFE, a leader in cyber risk and third-party risk management, has landed $70 million in fresh funding led by Avataar Ventures, with backing from several big-name investors.
This brings their total funding to over $170 million—fueling their push to make digital spaces safer.
AI-driven platform goes beyond traditional tools
SAFE rolled out the world's first fully autonomous Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform.
Their AI-driven system constantly scans and reduces risks across a company's entire digital presence—going beyond what traditional tools can do.
Major companies are now using SAFE's platform
Since launching a new risk management module last year, more than half of SAFE's customers—including Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, Chevron, and IHG—have jumped on board.
The company has seen revenue grow by over 120% every year since 2020 and is quickly becoming a go-to for organizations looking to stay ahead of cyber threats.