Chennai hospital uses Indian robotic system for prostate surgery
Chennai's MGM Malar Hospital just pulled off a robotic prostate surgery using the Indian-made SSI Mantra system.
A 69-year-old man, who'd struggled with urinary issues for nearly two years, got relief thanks to this homegrown tech that removes the enlarged prostate while protecting nearby organs.
Patient was up and out of the hospital in 36 hours
The patient was up and out of the hospital in just 36 hours—pretty quick for major surgery.
The SSI Mantra isn't just high-tech; it's also budget-friendly since its tools can be reused way more than pricier foreign systems.
This suggests better access and less stress for both hospitals and patients.