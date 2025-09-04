Anker's AI voice recorder transcribes conversations on the spot

Device encrypts recordings and processes them on the device

Despite its tiny size (less than an inch wide), Soundcore Work packs dual mics and on-device GPT-4o to transcribe in 100+ languages.

You can start recording with one tap or highlight key moments with two taps.

Battery lasts up to 8 hours (or 32 with Anker's charger).

Privacy is built-in: recordings are encrypted and processed right on the device, so your data stays yours unless you choose to share it via the app.

Global rollout is coming later this year.