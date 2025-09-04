Next Article
Anker's AI voice recorder transcribes conversations on the spot
Anker just launched the Soundcore Work, a super compact AI voice recorder that fits in your pocket and makes taking notes way easier.
It can transcribe and summarize conversations on the spot, all for $99.99 upfront—or you can unlock extra features with a $15.99 monthly subscription.
Device encrypts recordings and processes them on the device
Despite its tiny size (less than an inch wide), Soundcore Work packs dual mics and on-device GPT-4o to transcribe in 100+ languages.
You can start recording with one tap or highlight key moments with two taps.
Battery lasts up to 8 hours (or 32 with Anker's charger).
Privacy is built-in: recordings are encrypted and processed right on the device, so your data stays yours unless you choose to share it via the app.
Global rollout is coming later this year.