AI stethoscope can detect heart problems in just 15 seconds

Device sends data to the cloud for instant analysis

Developed by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, with support from the British Heart Foundation and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the device sends your heart data to the cloud for instant AI analysis, then delivers results straight to a smartphone.

It's designed for people with symptoms (not routine check-ups), aiming to catch issues early so treatment can start sooner.

Experts are excited about its potential but remind users there's still a small risk of false alarms.