AI stethoscope can detect heart problems in just 15 seconds
A team in the UK has launched an AI-powered stethoscope that can spot heart problems—like heart failure, valve disease, and irregular rhythms—in just 15 seconds.
It picks up on tiny changes in heartbeat and blood flow that humans usually miss, and even runs a quick ECG right on the spot.
Device sends data to the cloud for instant analysis
Developed by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, with support from the British Heart Foundation and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the device sends your heart data to the cloud for instant AI analysis, then delivers results straight to a smartphone.
It's designed for people with symptoms (not routine check-ups), aiming to catch issues early so treatment can start sooner.
Experts are excited about its potential but remind users there's still a small risk of false alarms.