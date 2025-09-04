Apple's Siri is about to get a major upgrade
Apple's about to make Siri way smarter with "World Knowledge Answers," rolling out in early 2026.
Instead of just tossing you links, Siri will soon give direct answers—think text, images, videos, and even local info—all inside the app.
New Siri will use LLMs to understand questions
Launching with iOS 26.4 in March 2026, the new Siri taps into large language models to actually understand your questions and pull info from both the web and your device.
It'll use your personal data (safely) for more tailored results.
First up: upgrades just for Siri, with possible expansion to Spotlight search and Safari in the future.
Other updates in the pipeline for Siri
Siri's getting a fresh interface and Apple's working on an AI-powered health assistant tied to its wellness subscription.
Reports indicate Apple is testing its own private AI alongside tools like Google Gemini for summaries—bringing Siri closer to rivals like ChatGPT in giving quick, conversational answers.