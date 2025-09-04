New AI app PicSee automatically swaps photos with friends
PicSee, the new app from Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka's Billion Hearts, is now in beta for Android and iOS.
Using AI face recognition, PicSee makes swapping photos with friends fast and automatic—no more endless digging or awkward requests.
Privacy is a priority
PicSee uses a "share if you want to receive" rule: you can only see your friends' pics if you share yours too.
Privacy is front and center—photos stay on your device, are end-to-end encrypted, screenshots are blocked, and you get 24 hours to review or recall anything you've sent.
What's next for PicSee?
Big updates are coming soon: think AI-powered editing tools, smarter storage, and private social sharing.
Backed by $4 million in seed funding (led by Blume Ventures in late 2024), PicSee is focused on improving the photo sharing experience through innovative technology.