Truecaller's AI feature now warns you who's calling and why

Truecaller , the popular caller identification app with over 450 million active users globally, is taking a major leap in its services. The company has announced the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to provide more context on incoming calls. Instead of just tagging a call as "spam" or "unknown," the app can now identify potential frauds and suspicious behavior, and even suggest what kind of caller it is.

Advanced technology AI-generated summaries of user comments The new features leverage advanced AI models that learn from billions of calls, messages, and user reports every day. This means if a number is associated with scams in one region, Truecaller can alert users in other areas as well. The app also provides AI-generated summaries of user comments for flagged numbers to give you an idea of what others are saying before you decide to pick up.

Scam response Addressing the growing issue of phone scams The launch of these features comes at a time when phone scams are on the rise worldwide. In 2024 alone, Truecaller has already detected over 56 billion spam and fraud calls. A report by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance estimated that global scam losses reached $1.03 trillion last year. With fraudsters becoming more innovative, caller intelligence must also evolve accordingly to stay ahead of potential threats.