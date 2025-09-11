Ant Group unveils humanoid robot that can assist in healthcare

R1 is powered by Ant's AI

What sets R1 apart is its brains—Ant Group focused on artificial intelligence over fancy hardware.

The robot is powered by Ant's artificial intelligence, and the company is developing its own large language model called BaiLing and uses parts from Chinese suppliers.

Right now, R1 is being tested in places like community care centers and restaurants as Ant works to make AI-powered helpers a bigger part of everyday life.