This AI platform turns your voice into cinematic videos
Siblings Mehul and Gauri Agarwal, both Carnegie Mellon grads, have launched Koyal—a new AI platform that transforms audio into cinematic videos.
Just launched in beta on September 9, 2025, Koyal lets creators turn their stories or music into visuals without big budgets or specialized equipment.
How it works
Koyal uses advanced AI to build characters and scenes directly from your audio.
Its unique CHARCHA system makes sure only you can create your own avatar, thanks to a secure consent process—so your digital likeness stays safe while you get creative.
Backed by industry giants
Koyal made waves at the 2025 WAVES summit in Mumbai with AI-generated music videos for artists like Shankar Mahadevan and AR Rahman.
It's already teamed up with big names like Universal Music and T-Series, aiming to make pro-level video creation possible for musicians, podcasters, and storytellers everywhere.