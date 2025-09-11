Bill aims to prevent tragedies like suicide discussions

This bill is a big deal because it responds to real-life tragedies—like the recent case where a young man reportedly discussed self-harm with ChatGPT before his death.

If SB 243 passes its final Senate vote on September 12 and gets signed by Governor Newsom, companies like OpenAI and Character. AI will have to follow new safety rules starting January 1, 2026—or face lawsuits and damages.

It could set the standard for how tech balances cool innovation with protecting young people's mental health.