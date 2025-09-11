Musk thought OpenAI had '0 percent chance of success': Altman
Elon Musk once told Sam Altman he thought OpenAI had a "zero percent chance of success."
Altman, now OpenAI's CEO, shared this on Tucker Carlson's show, noting that Musk helped found the company but exited later because he said it would not be successful.
Musk left OpenAI's board in 2018 after disagreements over its move toward making money.
According to Altman, Musk grew frustrated as the company advanced and even tried to slow it down.
The tension between them has only grown since.
Musk's AI startup xAI competes with ChatGPT
After leaving, Musk launched his own AI startup xAI and rolled out Grok to compete with ChatGPT.
He's sued OpenAI multiple times for allegedly ditching their nonprofit roots and even took Apple to court over App Store rankings he says favor ChatGPT.
Lately, Altman has accused Musk of using X (formerly Twitter) to hurt rivals—so their feud is definitely still alive in 2025.