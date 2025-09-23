Antarctica to host a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Heads up, space fans: On February 17, 2026, an annular solar eclipse will turn parts of Antarctica into a "ring of fire" show as the Moon covers most of the Sun.
The full effect lasts just over two minutes in some spots—pretty epic if you're nearby.
Where to see the eclipse
The main event happens over remote Antarctic research stations like Concordia and Mirny, but these places aren't open to tourists.
Still, a partial eclipse will be visible across Antarctica, southern Africa, and southern South America—with how much of the Sun gets covered depending on where you are.
Tips for safe viewing
Cloudy skies could make things tricky—Concordia has about a 35% chance of cloud cover while Mirny's is closer to 65%.
If you're catching any part of the eclipse (even from a cruise near Antarctica), remember: always use certified solar filters or eclipse glasses to protect your eyes. Regular sunglasses won't cut it!