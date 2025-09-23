Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets massive ₹24,500 discount Technology Sep 23, 2025

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra just got a major price drop for the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Originally ₹1,29,999, it's now selling for ₹1,23,499—and if you have an SBI card and use a special coupon, you can snag it for just ₹1,05,499.

That's a total savings of ₹24,500 right before Diwali.