Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets massive ₹24,500 discount
Technology
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra just got a major price drop for the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Originally ₹1,29,999, it's now selling for ₹1,23,499—and if you have an SBI card and use a special coupon, you can snag it for just ₹1,05,499.
That's a total savings of ₹24,500 right before Diwali.
Specs of the flagship smartphone
This flagship packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for smooth performance and gaming.
You get a huge 6.9-inch QHD+ display with super-bright 2,600 nits and a fast 120Hz refresh rate.
There's also a big 5,000mAh battery (with support for quick charging), upgraded cameras with an ultra-wide sensor for better photos, and the classic S Pen to boost productivity or creativity on the go.