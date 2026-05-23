Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier could raise seas 13 to 16 feet Technology May 23, 2026

Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, nicknamed the "doomsday glacier," is dangerously close to collapsing.

A huge ice shelf that helps keep it stable is cracking fast; Christian Wild says it's like a "It looks like a windscreen that's shattering,".

If Thwaites falls apart, it could trigger massive melting in West Antarctica and push global sea levels up by as much as 13 to 16 feet, which is pretty alarming.