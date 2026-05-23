Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier could raise seas 13 to 16 feet
Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, nicknamed the "doomsday glacier," is dangerously close to collapsing.
A huge ice shelf that helps keep it stable is cracking fast; Christian Wild says it's like a "It looks like a windscreen that's shattering,".
If Thwaites falls apart, it could trigger massive melting in West Antarctica and push global sea levels up by as much as 13 to 16 feet, which is pretty alarming.
Researchers find warmer, faster waters underneath
Researchers tried to study the glacier earlier this year, but its rapid breakdown made things tough.
Still, they found warmer and faster-moving waters underneath than expected, speeding up the damage.
The glacier, about the size of Britain, holds back tons of ice, so its collapse would seriously threaten coastal cities around the world.
it's not a matter of if, but when.