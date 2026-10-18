Anthropic brings in lawyers to train AI agents negotiating fairly

Teaching AIs to negotiate isn't just about tech. It's also about fairness.

Anthropic is exploring what it calls "negotiation norms" and considering ways to verify an agent's instructions, including signed documents from users that spell out what the agent can and cannot do.

Still, experts like Harvard Business School assistant professor Michelle Vaccaro warn that things like prompt injection could trip up these systems.

Plus, there are real concerns that the strongest models remain accessible mainly to wealthier users and businesses, so making this tech fair for everyone is a big focus right now.