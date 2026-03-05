'Straight-up lies': Anthropic CEO slams OpenAI's messaging on defense deal
What's the story
Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei has criticized OpenAI's recent deal with the US Department of Defense (DoD). In an internal memo, reported by The Information, Amodei called the statements made by Sam Altman's company "straight up lies." He also described their approach to safety as "safety theater." The criticism comes after Anthropic and the DoD failed to agree on a contract for unrestricted access to its technology.
Contract negotiations
Altman falsely presenting himself as a peacemaker, says Amodei
Anthropic, which already had a $200 million contract with the military, insisted that the DoD guarantee it wouldn't use its AI for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weaponry. However, OpenAI struck a deal with the DoD. Amodei said Altman is falsely "presenting himself as a peacemaker and dealmaker," while claiming that his company's new defense contract would include protections against the same red lines that Anthropic had asserted.
Contract details
OpenAI claims DoD considers mass surveillance illegal
OpenAI's blog post claimed its contract allows use of its AI systems for "all lawful purposes." The company also said it was clear in their interaction that the DoD considers mass domestic surveillance illegal and wasn't planning to use it for this purpose. However, critics have argued that laws can change over time, and what is illegal now may become permissible in the future.
User reactions
Public sentiment shifting against ChatGPT
The public seems to be favoring Anthropic, with ChatGPT uninstalls skyrocketing by 295% after OpenAI's deal with the DoD. Amodei noted this public sentiment in his memo, saying "this attempted spin/gaslighting is not working very well on the general public or the media." He added that people mostly see OpenAI's deal with the DoD as sketchy or suspicious and view Anthropic as heroes.
Industry response
ITI urges DoD to resolve disputes through dialogue
The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), which includes companies like Google and NVIDIA, has sent a letter to the Pentagon. The letter expresses concern over reports of the DoD considering a supply chain risk designation in response to a procurement dispute. It urges the US Department of Defense to resolve disputes through dialogue or consider alternative suppliers instead of imposing such designations on firms.