'Straight-up lies': Anthropic CEO slams OpenAI's messaging on defense deal

Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei has criticized OpenAI 's recent deal with the US Department of Defense (DoD). In an internal memo, reported by The Information, Amodei called the statements made by Sam Altman's company "straight up lies." He also described their approach to safety as "safety theater." The criticism comes after Anthropic and the DoD failed to agree on a contract for unrestricted access to its technology.

Contract negotiations Altman falsely presenting himself as a peacemaker, says Amodei Anthropic, which already had a $200 million contract with the military, insisted that the DoD guarantee it wouldn't use its AI for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weaponry. However, OpenAI struck a deal with the DoD. Amodei said Altman is falsely "presenting himself as a peacemaker and dealmaker," while claiming that his company's new defense contract would include protections against the same red lines that Anthropic had asserted.

Contract details OpenAI claims DoD considers mass surveillance illegal OpenAI's blog post claimed its contract allows use of its AI systems for "all lawful purposes." The company also said it was clear in their interaction that the DoD considers mass domestic surveillance illegal and wasn't planning to use it for this purpose. However, critics have argued that laws can change over time, and what is illegal now may become permissible in the future.

User reactions Public sentiment shifting against ChatGPT The public seems to be favoring Anthropic, with ChatGPT uninstalls skyrocketing by 295% after OpenAI's deal with the DoD. Amodei noted this public sentiment in his memo, saying "this attempted spin/gaslighting is not working very well on the general public or the media." He added that people mostly see OpenAI's deal with the DoD as sketchy or suspicious and view Anthropic as heroes.

