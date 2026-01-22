Anthropic CEO warns AI may replace software engineers within year

Dario Amodei, the CEO and co-founder of Anthropic , has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could soon replace most software engineers. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Amodei said AI systems will soon be able to perform all tasks currently done by human software engineers. He believes we may be just six to 12 months away from this scenario.

Progress AI's rapid advancement in software development Amodei, during a discussion with The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, highlighted how quickly AI is advancing. He said these systems will soon be able to handle the entire development process independently. This includes everything from writing code to completing full projects. "I think I don't know we might be six to 12 months away from when the model is doing most, maybe all of what SWEs do end to end," Amodei said.

Transformation AI's role in software engineering is evolving Amodei also pointed out how the role of software engineers is already changing. He said, "I have engineers within Anthropic who say I don't write any codes anymore. I just let the model write the code, I edit it." This shows a shift where developers are now reviewing and correcting AI-generated code instead of building everything from scratch.

Concerns AI's impact on job security and development speed Amodei's comments have raised concerns over job security in the tech industry. He also spoke about the rapid progress of AI, saying it continues to surprise even those working closely with the technology. He noted that AI advancements are leading to faster development cycles, even as hardware and chip production continue to require time, adding that software development is speeding up due to these advancements.

