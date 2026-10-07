Anthropic is offering free Claude Team subscription to start-ups

The updated program offers free one-year subscription to Claude Team, Anthropic's paid plan for groups.

This includes up to five premium seats and $1,000 in API credits for developing with Claude.

Participating companies will also gain access to Claude Marketplace, where they can create plug-ins for the service.

Virtual office hours with Anthropic's Applied AI team can also be booked.

To qualify, firms must have been founded in the last five years or secured funding within the last two years.