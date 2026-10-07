Anthropic is offering free Claude Team subscription to start-ups
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced an expansion of its "Claude for Startups" program. The initiative was announced during Anthropic's SF Tech Week event. Under the new version of the program, qualifying companies will get subsidized access to Anthropic's AI models and a host of other benefits.
Benefits
Access to Claude Marketplace
The updated program offers free one-year subscription to Claude Team, Anthropic's paid plan for groups.
This includes up to five premium seats and $1,000 in API credits for developing with Claude.
Participating companies will also gain access to Claude Marketplace, where they can create plug-ins for the service.
Virtual office hours with Anthropic's Applied AI team can also be booked.
To qualify, firms must have been founded in the last five years or secured funding within the last two years.
Mission statement
What did Anthropic say?
Anthropic's announcement emphasized its belief that the benefits of AI will reach most people through companies building on top of models, not just the models themselves.
"That makes partnering closely with founders and developers central to our mission," they said.
Companies interested in this opportunity can apply through the Claude for Startups program page.