Anthropic junior technical hiring hits 9% as AI handles coding
Technology
Anthropic's junior technical recruitment has fallen to 9%, down from 27%.
AI tools are handling tasks like coding and bug-fixing that used to be done by fresh grads, making it tougher for newcomers to land their first tech roles.
Anthropic prioritizes judgment and adaptability
With AI agents working six times more hours and engineers pushing out five times more code, Anthropic is now looking for people with strong judgment and adaptability over just technical skills.
The report notes that while overall tech hiring is up, the focus has shifted away from entry-level positions, and not all these changes are just because of AI.