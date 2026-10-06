Anthropic launches Claude Code Review beta to check pull requests
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Code Review, a new Code Review beta feature built into Claude Code for Teams and Enterprise plan users, an AI-powered tool that checks your code changes (pull requests) for bugs and mistakes.
It's designed to catch issues that humans might miss, making the whole review process smoother and a bit less stressful for developers.
Claude code review boosts PR feedback
With Claude's help, the number of pull requests getting useful feedback jumped from 16% to 54%, and even up to 84% for bigger changes.
Fairly complex reviews take about 20 minutes and come with a clear summary.
Pricing is typically $15 to $25 per request, which could save teams both money and headaches by catching problems early.