Anthropic launches new research institute to study AI's impact on jobs
Anthropic just announced the Anthropic Institute, aiming to tackle how powerful AI is changing society, especially around jobs.
This move follows broader public discussion about how powerful AI should be governed, but Anthropic says it will expand its public policy team and open a Washington, DC office to increase engagement with governments on AI governance.
Initial findings on AI's current job impact
The big goal: figure out how AI is affecting jobs right now.
Their research identified limited current AI exposure across many occupations, while hands-on roles like farming and construction haven't seen much change yet.
Proactive measures for potential job displacement
Anthropic wants to spot which roles might be at risk from AI before it's too late, giving policymakers a heads-up so they can act early.
By mixing real-world data, economic analysis, and red-teaming (stress-testing systems), they hope to make sure we get the benefits of AI without leaving people behind.