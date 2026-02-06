Anthropic's new AI model can create C compiler from scratch

Anthropic , the AI start-up that recently made headlines with Claude Cowork, has unveiled its latest model, Claude Opus 4.6 . The new model packs higher coding intelligence, longer reasoning memory, and an "agent teams" feature that lets multiple AI agents work on one project simultaneously. In a recent experiment, 16 of these agents were able to build a C compiler from scratch in just two weeks. The new release marks a major milestone in Anthropic's product development journey and intensifies competition.

Performance review The compiler can build bootable Linux on multiple architectures The C compiler created by the agents can build a bootable Linux 6.9 on x86, ARM, and RISC-V architectures. However, it does have some limitations such as missing a 16-bit x86 backend for Linux booting and being less efficient than established compilers. The project took around $20,000 in API costs and was completed without any internet access through nearly 2,000 sessions of work by the AI agents.

Global reaction Each Claude agent work in its own isolated container The announcement of this groundbreaking experiment has drawn a flurry of reactions on social media. Derya Unutmaz, a professor at The Jackson Laboratory, was left astonished by the feat. The project was led by Nicholas Carlini, a researcher on Anthropic's Safeguards team, and saw each Claude agent work in its own isolated container with a simple synchronization mechanism for efficient division of labor and conflict resolution among agents.

Advertisement

Testing success The compiler passed the GCC torture test suite The C compiler developed by the Claude agents was put to the test against challenging benchmarks. It passed 99% of the GCC torture test suite and even compiled and ran the classic game Doom. However, it should be noted that this program is a highly complex task, one that even experienced programmers may struggle with when creating a C compiler from scratch.

Advertisement

Model capabilities Aim to streamline complex workplace tasks Claude Opus 4.6 is said to be a major leap forward in how AI tackles complex workplace tasks. The company highlighted its potential for financial modeling that combines complex regulatory filings and market data, as well as document and presentation outputs needing minimal refinement. "Claude Opus 4.6 gets much closer to production-ready quality on the first try than what we've seen with any model," Anthropic said, noting deliverables will require "less back-and-forth" to finalize.