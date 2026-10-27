Anthropic's $120.5B deal with Musk's SpaceXAI revealed

Previously, Anthropic was paying $1.25 billion a month for capacity at a Memphis, Tennessee, data center.

The total value of the agreement was initially reported as $84.5 billion in an earlier confidential draft before increasing to $120.5 billion in the public version.

Once all contracted capacity is available by December, Anthropic expects its monthly payments to SpaceXAI could exceed $3.1 billion, over half of its monthly revenue from last quarter, which stood at an average of $5.6 billion per month.