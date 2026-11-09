Anthropic commits $3.4B to secure gas-fired generators for data centres
What's the story
Anthropic, a prominent player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, has signed a deal worth $3.4 billion for gas-fired generators to power its data centers. The Financial Times reported that this is the largest single purchase of power equipment by an AI company. The deal includes 1.7 gigawatts of large generators and was finalized in late September with OnePWR Solutions, a San Antonio-based power supplier.
Deal details
Anthropic had planned to source power from OnePWR
Initially, Anthropic had planned to source power from OnePWR. However, the company later decided to take over the orders and installation work for these machines.
The generators were originally ordered by OnePWR from Caterpillar about two years ago but needed funding to complete the purchase.
Despite this massive deal, Anthropic did not acquire OnePWR or its employees as part of this transaction.
Market preparation
IPO filing shows strong demand for computing power
The deal comes as Anthropic gears up for its stock market listing.
The company's amended IPO filing last week showed $895 billion in commitments, mostly for computing power and infrastructure.
This move is part of Anthropic's strategy to meet the strong demand for its Claude family of AI models by securing additional computing and power capacity.
Future spending
Massive investment in AI infrastructure
Anthropic plans to invest more than $500 billion over the next decade in building its AI infrastructure.
This massive investment underscores the company's commitment to expanding its capabilities and meeting the growing demand for advanced AI models.
The recent deal with OnePWR Solutions is a significant step in this direction, further strengthening Anthropic's position in the competitive AI landscape.