Anthropic makes it harder for rivals to copy Claude AI

Leading AI firms like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google have raised alarms over model distillation. They argue that this practice allows competitors to replicate sophisticated capabilities faster and cheaper.

To combat this threat, Anthropic has implemented safeguards limiting access to Claude's reasoning.

The company claims these measures have drastically reduced extraction attempts by making "the number of reasoning tokens extracted by distillers" 10 to 100 times lower than it was before.