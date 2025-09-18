Ants can give birth to males from a different species

How Messor ibericus queens pull this off

Here's the wild part: Messor ibericus queens use stored sperm and some genetic sleight of hand to make hybrid workers and even pure Messor structor males, all while passing on their own mitochondrial DNA.

About 10% of eggs from isolated queens turned out to be entirely Messor structor.

Researchers say this strategy could help the ants boost genetic diversity and raises new questions about how hybridization works in nature.